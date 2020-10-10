Pitt county sheriff, Greenville police chief, and others to attend virtual Faith and Blue event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County officials are speaking at a Faith and Blue Zoom conference.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman, District Attorney Faris Dixon, and Judge Wendy Hazelton are expected to be in attendance.

Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles, Sr., along with the Interfaith Clergy, invites the community to login in here at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10.

The topic is a community dialogue about faith and law enforcement policies and rules.

