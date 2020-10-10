Advertisement

Megamillions 10-09-20

Megamillions for October, 09 -2020
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NCEL 10-09-20

Updated: 39 minutes ago
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

Hurricane Delta inflicts new damage on storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Local American Red Cross worker helping with Delta aftermath, more volunteers needed

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Amber Lake
The American Red Cross sends help to these areas where there has been a disaster, and in order for them to continue to do that, they need more volunteers.

Greenville Fire Academy holds graduation

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Greenville Fire-Rescue welcomed some new people to the force Friday afternoon.

Deadline passes for registration to vote on Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
Deadline passes for registration to vote on Election Day

Person injured after shooting at Rocky Mount Walmart

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rocky Mount Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting inside Walmart at 1511 Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

Firefighters host supply drive to help Hurricane battered Louisiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Stacia Strong
As Hurricane Delta looks to impact the Louisiana Coast, firefighters here in Eastern Carolina are jumping into action to offer their support to residents along the Gulf Coast.

Pitt County man charged with murder of toddler

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Greenville man has been charged with killing a 20-month-old toddler.

Snow Hill Fire Department gets grant for new fire trucks

Updated: 3 hours ago
One fire department in our area just received a huge grant from the USDA to help purchase some life-saving equipment.

Elections director reminds voters not to take photos of vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
On the last day to register for election day voting, it’s a good time to remind ourselves of one of the lesser-discussed voting rules.