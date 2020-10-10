Local American Red Cross worker helping with Delta aftermath, more volunteers needed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Delta is the 10th named storm to make landfall in the U.S this hurricane season, which means areas that have been hit by hurricanes are seeing a lot of destruction.

The American Red Cross sends help to these areas and in order for them to continue to do that, they need more volunteers.

The American Red Cross says that volunteers are the heart of their mission.

Ninety-percent of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers.

Callie Edwards is currently in Jackson, Mississippi to help those impacted by Hurricane Delta.

“I’m here currently in a shelter in Adams County where we are set up to provide shelter for those that need to weather out the storm and go to an evacuation center.”

A lot of the Gulf Coast has been hit already by Hurricane Laura, which happened just a few short weeks ago.

Some residents are still trying to recover.

“Many folks in this area still have tarps on their homes from the prior storms and there’s debris in many areas so all of those things are threats with the winds we may see in this area during Hurricane Delta.”

Since July, the American Red Cross has sent over 250 volunteers from ENC alone to help with disaster relief.

“People are going out helping other people. They’re stopping their lives to help others, that’s tremendous and the feeling is wonderful”

And there are ways you can help.

“A lot of our volunteers are virtual. So there are virtual opportunities to deploy to Alabama, to Louisiana, all around the country. And in addition to those, there are face to face volunteers.”

The Red Cross says these disasters are unprecedented and it costs a lot of money to help people.

If you can’t volunteer your time, you can donate money and blood.face-to-face,

For more information on how to donate or sign up to become a volunteer, head to the link below.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.