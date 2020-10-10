Advertisement

Local American Red Cross worker helping with Delta aftermath, more volunteers needed

By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Delta is the 10th named storm to make landfall in the U.S this hurricane season, which means areas that have been hit by hurricanes are seeing a lot of destruction.

The American Red Cross sends help to these areas and in order for them to continue to do that, they need more volunteers.

The American Red Cross says that volunteers are the heart of their mission.

Ninety-percent of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers.

Callie Edwards is currently in Jackson, Mississippi to help those impacted by Hurricane Delta.

A lot of the Gulf Coast has been hit already by Hurricane Laura, which happened just a few short weeks ago.

Some residents are still trying to recover.

Since July, the American Red Cross has sent over 250 volunteers from ENC alone to help with disaster relief.

And there are ways you can help.

The Red Cross says these disasters are unprecedented and it costs a lot of money to help people.

If you can’t volunteer your time, you can donate money and blood.face-to-face,

For more information on how to donate or sign up to become a volunteer, head to the link below.

The American Red Cross

