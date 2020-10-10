Advertisement

Leary, Knight lead Wolfpack past Virginia, 38-21

North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight is tackled by Virginia defenders during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)
North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight is tackled by Virginia defenders during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)(Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP | Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)
By HANK KURZ Jr.
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Devin Leary threw two touchdown passes and Zonovan Knight ran for 101 yards and two scores, leading North Carolina State to a 38-21 victory over Virginia on Saturday.

Leary hit Trent Pennix with a 5-yard scoring pass and Cary Angeline with a 32-yarder as the Wolfpack (3-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a 24-0 lead in the first half. Knight scored on runs of 35 and 2 yards, the latter score cementing the victory with 1:49 to play.

The meeting was just the second between the teams since 2012 and the Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2) proved generous hosts. They threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and had a punt blocked. Alim McNeill returned one of the interceptions 18 yards for a touchdown.

Virginia also lost quarterback Brennan Armstrong to an injury late in the first half and turned to seldom-used senior Lindell Stone, who finished 30 of 53 for 240 yards.

Leary was 11 for 25 for 184 yards and one interception.

Stone threw three touchdown passes in relief of Armstrong, but also threw the pass that McNeill got a hand on, tipping it to himself and taking it to the end zone to put N.C. State ahead 31-14 with 11:10 remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s dominant first half could have been even more impressive but what appeared to be a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch by Porter Rooks was overturned and Christopher Dunn hit the crossbar with a 51-yard field-goal attempt.

Virginia: Armstrong left the game late in the first half after getting up slowly following a 3-yard run. The Cavaliers also had an apparent touchdown taken away when the officials ruled Wayne Taulapapa had come up a yard short after initially signaling that he’d scored. Virginia tried two runs by Armstrong from the 1-yard line and got stuffed both times.

UP NEXT

The Wolfpack is at home against Duke next Saturday.

The Cavaliers travel to Wake Forest next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Duke overcomes turnovers, beats Syracuse 38-24

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By JOHN KEKIS
Chase Brice threw for two touchdowns, Mataeo Durant rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Deon Jackson rushed for a career-high 169 yards and Duke finally won a game, holding off Syracuse 38-24 on Saturday.

Sports

APA, JP2 football both fall Friday night

Updated: 17 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

APA, JP2 football both fall Friday night

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
The Parrott Academy and John Paul II varsity 8-man football teams both lost Friday night.

Sports

WITN Sports Spotlight: Kayla McDuffie

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Latest News

Sports

WITN Sports Spotlight: Kayla McDuffie

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Billy Weaver
This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on South Central senior volleyball standout Kayla McDuffie!

Sports

Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega’s longest race

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT
|
By JENNA FRYER
Denny Hamlin put himself in position to finally win in the playoffs by hanging at the back to avoid the carnage of the messiest and longest race in Talladega Superspeedway history.

Sports

Bridgewater, Panthers fix red-zone woes, top Cardinals 31-21

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By STEVE REED
Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and the Carolina Panthers solved their red zone woes in a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Sports

Jackson shows MVP form to help Ravens beat Washington 31-17

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By DAVID GINSBURG
Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and the Baltimore Ravens, who took control early against Washington in a 31-17 victory Sunday.

Sports

Herbert, Virginia Tech beat Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By AARON BEARD
Chase Brice threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for Duke, off to its worst start in 14 years.

Sports

No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
Sam Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard score to Wallace-Rose Hill's Javonte Williams, in UNC's 26-22 win over Boston College Saturday.