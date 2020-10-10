Advertisement

Lawsuit filed over police handcuffing autistic child in 2018

A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses a former police officer, the North Carolina city of Statesville and a local board of education of violating an autistic boy's rights after he was handcuffed at school in 2018.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses a former police officer, the North Carolina city of Statesville and a local board of education of violating an autistic boy’s rights after he was handcuffed at school in 2018.

Charlotte Observer reports that the lawsuit was filed Friday in Charlotte in response to an incident at the Pressly Alternative School.

The lawsuit says Statesville Police Officer Michael Fattaleh handcuffed the boy after the officer saw the special needs student spitting in a “quiet room.”

It accuses the defendants of constitutional violations.

The case includes video that shows the 7-year-old boy handcuffed with his arms behind his back on the floor.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

