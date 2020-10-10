‘Hero Mile’ 5K and 10K remembrance run goes virtual

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The “Hero Mile” remembrance run kicks off Saturday, Oct. 10.

Organizers say the virtual run is in honor of our heroes who gave the greatest sacrifice in service to our country.

“Hero Mile” signs will be placed at Lejeune Memorial Gardens along the pedestrian pathways, as a part of the race route.

The virtual run includes 10K and 5K options.

You can register here. Fees are $35 for the 10K or 5K.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.