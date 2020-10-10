Greenville Fire Academy holds graduation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire-Rescue welcomed some new people to the force Friday afternoon.

A graduation was held at the Greenville Town Common as 19 fully trained firefighters and EMT’s walked across the stage as part of the 13th annual academy the department has held in conjunction with Pitt Community College.

The cadets have completed nearly 900 hours of training while gaining knowledge in both fire and EMS fields.

The graduation was limited to family members, but it was also broadcast on Facebook for others to see. It was also recorded for Greenville’s government TV channel.

