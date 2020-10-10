“Get Out the Vote” Press Tour goes to Elizabeth City Monday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Several social justice groups will join together Monday, Oct. 12, at 3:00 p.m. in Elizabeth City to urge people to get out and vote during the November election.

Repairers of the Breach, North Carolina NAACP, and other social justice groups are Launching the “Get Out the Vote Press Tour” Monday at the Pasquotank County Board of Election Office.

Organizers say, “We Will NC” is a statewide tour to galvanize North Carolinians to use their voices and vote in this election. Adding, even in the face of natural disaster and the unprecedented coronavirus, North Carolina will expand and widen the electorate in this state.

Leaders and speakers of the event include Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival; Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP, and Marcus Bass, Deputy Director of NC Black Alliance.

“We will vote. We will count. We will win.”

Organizers are calling November’s race “a reconstruction election.” They say people will make their demands for change heard at the ballot box, and their sacred and constitutional right to have a say over what policies govern their lives will be heard.

The event will be Livestreamed at www.poorpeoplescampaign.org

