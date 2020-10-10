Advertisement

“Get Out the Vote” Press Tour goes to Elizabeth City Monday

"Get Out the Vote" Press Tour goes to Elizabeth City
"Get Out the Vote" Press Tour goes to Elizabeth City(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Several social justice groups will join together Monday, Oct. 12, at 3:00 p.m. in Elizabeth City to urge people to get out and vote during the November election.

Repairers of the Breach, North Carolina NAACP, and other social justice groups are Launching the “Get Out the Vote Press Tour” Monday at the Pasquotank County Board of Election Office.

Organizers say, “We Will NC” is a statewide tour to galvanize North Carolinians to use their voices and vote in this election. Adding, even in the face of natural disaster and the unprecedented coronavirus, North Carolina will expand and widen the electorate in this state.

Leaders and speakers of the event include Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival; Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP, and Marcus Bass, Deputy Director of NC Black Alliance.

Organizers are calling November’s race “a reconstruction election.” They say people will make their demands for change heard at the ballot box, and their sacred and constitutional right to have a say over what policies govern their lives will be heard.

The event will be Livestreamed at www.poorpeoplescampaign.org

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greenville Fire Academy holds graduation

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Greenville Fire-Rescue welcomed some new people to the force Friday afternoon.

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

News

Deadline passes for registration to vote on Election Day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Deadline passes for registration to vote on Election Day

News

Person injured after shooting at Rocky Mount Walmart

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Rocky Mount Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting inside Walmart at 1511 Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

Local

Firefighters host supply drive to help Hurricane battered Louisiana

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
As Hurricane Delta looks to impact the Louisiana Coast, firefighters here in Eastern Carolina are jumping into action to offer their support to residents along the Gulf Coast.

Latest News

News

Pitt County man charged with murder of toddler

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A Greenville man has been charged with killing a 20-month-old toddler.

News

Snow Hill Fire Department gets grant for new fire trucks

Updated: 44 minutes ago
One fire department in our area just received a huge grant from the USDA to help purchase some life-saving equipment.

News

Elections director reminds voters not to take photos of vote

Updated: 46 minutes ago
On the last day to register for election day voting, it’s a good time to remind ourselves of one of the lesser-discussed voting rules.

News

State Elections Board issues conduct rules at the polls for the 2020 General Election

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State Elections Board issues conduct rules at the polls for the 2020 General Election

News

Snow Hill Fire Department gets grant for new fire trucks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
One fire department in our area just received a huge grant from the USDA to help purchase some life-saving equipment.

Hurricane

Delta officially makes landfall in Louisiana; Breaks century-old record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phillip Williams, Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
After landfall, Delta will be moving inland through Louisiana.