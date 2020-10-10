Free, over-the-counter medication giveaway in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. MedAssist, in Elizabeth City, is partnering with Sentara to provide free, over-the-counter medicine to those in need Saturday.

The event will be from 9 a.m until 2 p.m. at the College of the Albemarle, drive-thru only.

Items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, and first aid supplies. Everyone will receive up to eight medicine items, free of charge.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine, however, no identification is required.

Drivers are highly-encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online at https://bit.ly/PASQUOTANK .

