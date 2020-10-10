Firefighters host supply drive to help Hurricane battered Louisiana

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -As Hurricane Delta looks to impact the Louisiana Coast, firefighters in Eastern Carolina are offering their support to residents along the Gulf Coast.

Beaufort Fire Dept (witn)

The Beaufort Fireman’s Association, along with the Town of Beaufort in Carteret County, have begun a Hurricane relief supply drive. Fire Chief Tony Ray says they wanted to do something to help since our area has been largely untouched by Hurricanes this year.

“We’ve been through this exercise before here locally, and we had a lot of help and a lot of people may remember the Cajun Navy, They came into our area and helped us out, so felt we’ve been fortunate, we’ve been good, let’s reach out and see what we can do for someone else,” said Ray.

The Fire Department has been working with residents in Southwestern Louisiana who are still reeling from Hurricane Laura. Chief Ray says most residents are still without power and are not expected to get it restored until well into November.

With their needs and requests in mind Chief Ray says “They are looking for a lot of hand tools, like hammers, roofing nails, roofing supplies, generators, chainsaws.”

The Fire Department has a U-Haul truck on hand that they are hoping to fill over the next week. “I’m hoping to fill five trucks so that’s our effort we’re going to take donations until Thursday afternoon at 5pm next week and we plan on leaving here on Friday morning early and taking it down,” said Ray.

The Town of Beaufort is no stranger to the impacts of hurricanes, two years ago Hurricane Florence hit this area hard and many communities from around the country reached out to help, and now Mayor Rett Newton says it’s their turn to pay it forward.

“Obviously the people in the Gulf have had a really rough last couple of months and now we want to be able to support them just like we were supported after Hurricane Florence,” said Newton.

Donations and supplies can be dropped off at the Beaufort Fire Department until next Thursday, October 15th at 5pm. After that, Chief Ray says they will be packing up to drive down the supplies on Friday morning. Monetary donations can also be made. The fire department is asking that you do not donate water and clothing.

