Advertisement

Firefighters host supply drive to help Hurricane battered Louisiana

By Stacia Strong
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -As Hurricane Delta looks to impact the Louisiana Coast, firefighters in Eastern Carolina are offering their support to residents along the Gulf Coast.

Beaufort Fire Dept
Beaufort Fire Dept(witn)

The Beaufort Fireman’s Association, along with the Town of Beaufort in Carteret County, have begun a Hurricane relief supply drive. Fire Chief Tony Ray says they wanted to do something to help since our area has been largely untouched by Hurricanes this year.

“We’ve been through this exercise before here locally, and we had a lot of help and a lot of people may remember the Cajun Navy, They came into our area and helped us out, so felt we’ve been fortunate, we’ve been good, let’s reach out and see what we can do for someone else,” said Ray.

The Fire Department has been working with residents in Southwestern Louisiana who are still reeling from Hurricane Laura. Chief Ray says most residents are still without power and are not expected to get it restored until well into November.

With their needs and requests in mind Chief Ray says “They are looking for a lot of hand tools, like hammers, roofing nails, roofing supplies, generators, chainsaws.”

The Fire Department has a U-Haul truck on hand that they are hoping to fill over the next week. “I’m hoping to fill five trucks so that’s our effort we’re going to take donations until Thursday afternoon at 5pm next week and we plan on leaving here on Friday morning early and taking it down,” said Ray.

The Town of Beaufort is no stranger to the impacts of hurricanes, two years ago Hurricane Florence hit this area hard and many communities from around the country reached out to help, and now Mayor Rett Newton says it’s their turn to pay it forward.

“Obviously the people in the Gulf have had a really rough last couple of months and now we want to be able to support them just like we were supported after Hurricane Florence,” said Newton.

Donations and supplies can be dropped off at the Beaufort Fire Department until next Thursday, October 15th at 5pm. After that, Chief Ray says they will be packing up to drive down the supplies on Friday morning. Monetary donations can also be made. The fire department is asking that you do not donate water and clothing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greenville Fire Academy holds graduation

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Greenville Fire-Rescue welcomed some new people to the force Friday afternoon.

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

News

Deadline passes for registration to vote on Election Day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Deadline passes for registration to vote on Election Day

News

Person injured after shooting at Rocky Mount Walmart

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Rocky Mount Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting inside Walmart at 1511 Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

Latest News

News

Pitt County man charged with murder of toddler

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A Greenville man has been charged with killing a 20-month-old toddler.

News

Snow Hill Fire Department gets grant for new fire trucks

Updated: 44 minutes ago
One fire department in our area just received a huge grant from the USDA to help purchase some life-saving equipment.

News

Elections director reminds voters not to take photos of vote

Updated: 46 minutes ago
On the last day to register for election day voting, it’s a good time to remind ourselves of one of the lesser-discussed voting rules.

News

State Elections Board issues conduct rules at the polls for the 2020 General Election

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State Elections Board issues conduct rules at the polls for the 2020 General Election

News

Snow Hill Fire Department gets grant for new fire trucks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
One fire department in our area just received a huge grant from the USDA to help purchase some life-saving equipment.

Hurricane

Delta officially makes landfall in Louisiana; Breaks century-old record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phillip Williams, Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
After landfall, Delta will be moving inland through Louisiana.