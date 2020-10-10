ENC nursing home participating in national antibody study

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nursing home in Eastern North Carolina is joining the fight against COVID-19.

Premier Nursing Home in Jacksonville is participating in an antibody study conducted by Eli Lilly and Company.

The treatment, which has recently been touted by President Trump after it was reportedly one of the many treatments he received after his COVID-19 diagnosis, is an alternative to a traditional vaccine.

About 40 people at the nursing home, 15 residents and 25 staff, are voluntarily participating in the study to help protect some of Brandy Goins' most vulnerable residents.

“Because the biggest risk to the residents right now, is us,” said Brandy Goins, Premier Nursing Home Administrator.

The treatment essentially bypasses the antibody development process by giving participants artificial antibodies directly, whereas a vaccine gives patients a form of the virus directly.

The antibodies were created by Eli Lilly using some of the first few people who tested positive for the virus.

“And then, if you should have an exposure, it essentially covers that so it can’t adhere to anything and produce an active infection,” said Goins.

The study has an ultimate goal of giving participants immunity for about three months. A game-changer for the residents of Premier, who have been separated from their loved ones by a glass window for about seven months.

“We obviously have a very vulnerable population, so anything that we could do that would protect, contain and control it, we were all in,” said Goins.

