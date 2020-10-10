Deadline passes for registration to vote on Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday, October 9, at 5 p.m. was the deadline to vote on Election Day. The traffic at the board of elections office was consistent throughout Friday afternoon.

But if you missed the deadline, you can still register and vote at the same time during early voting.

Many folks came out to the Pitt County Board of Elections office Friday to register to vote in the general election.

“You have to bring some form of I.D. with you, driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement. Something with your current name and current, you know Pitt County address,” said Davis.

According to Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis, you can both register and vote at the same time next week, but he said there is a catch.

Throughout the day, many people were also at the office turning in absentee ballots.

You can bring absentee ballots in or mail them. They have to be postmarked by November 3, which is election day.

