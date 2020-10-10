Advertisement

Beaufort County Water chlorine leak contained

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials worked to contain a chlorine leak at The Beaufort County Water Department.

Chris Newkirk from Beaufort County Emergency Management says there was a small leak from one of the cylinders.

A crew was called to contain the leak. There were no evacuations.

Newkirk says the water was not affected.

As of noon, Saturday, Oct. 10, the leak has been contained.

