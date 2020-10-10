Arrests made in Rocky Mount Walmart shooting, victim identified

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Four suspects have been arrested for involvement in a shooting in Rocky Mount on Friday.

Police say, Willie Ray, 34, was shot on Oct. 9 at the Walmart on Benvenue Road.

Ray was transported to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment. Police say he is listed as stable.

Rocky Mount Police say Jaylen Knight, 21, and Darius Williams, 19, both face assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill charges.

Akavius Knight (Rocky Mount Police)

Jaylen Knight (Rocky Mount Police)

Darius Williams (Rocky Mount Police)

Knight’s bond is set at $75,000. Williams' bond is set at $50,000.

A third suspect was released on juvenile petition to his parents, according to police.

There is an outstanding warrant on the charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for Akavius Knight, 20.

