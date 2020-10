GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Parrott Academy and John Paul II varsity 8-man football teams both lost Friday night.

FINAL SCORES

Fayetteville Christian (3-0) 30 - Parrott Academy (1-2) 20

John Paul II (2-1) 32 - St. David’s (2-0) 48

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.