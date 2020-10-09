Advertisement

UNC delays spring semester, cancels Spring Break

UNC Chapel Hill
UNC Chapel Hill(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says it will cancel spring break in 2021 and delay the start of the spring semester by about two weeks.

UNC says it will instead determine how to give students five days off from classes over the course of the semester. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Robert Blouin made the announcement by email to the university community.

Classes begin in late January and end in early May, with Commencement scheduled for May 16.

In-person undergraduate classes were halted in August, a week into the semester, after a series of COVID-19 outbreaks arose on campus.

