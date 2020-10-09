Advertisement

UNC Asheville issues on-campus shelter in place after receiving threats involving BLM mural on campus

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The University of North Carolina Asheville issued a shelter in place Friday morning after receiving emailed threats.

University officials said Thursday night several offices at UNC Asheville received direct threats to members of the community. The emails demanded the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.

An alert was sent to all faculty, staff and students Friday to shelter in place until further notice. The university is urging non-essential personnel to stay away from campus today.

Chief Eric Boyce and the EoC are working with senior staff, as well as state and local authorities as they investigate the threats. The university is also asking any and all in-person and virtual classes, practices and activities be canceled for the day.

