Two inmates who walked away from transitional housing in custody, one turned himself in to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities captured two offenders participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) and who walked away from their transitional housing.

According to the Department of Public Safety, officers from the Department of Pubic Safety’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit (SOIU) captured Delbert K. Furman, 67, Thursday, Oct. 8. Furman had been serving a sentence for Felony Breaking & Entering. He is currently in Central Prison.

They say, Thomas Watson, 53 turned himself in at the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 8. He was serving a sentence for Felony Breaking & Entering and had a projected release date of April 28, 2021. He is currently in the Lenoir County Jail.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. According to the terms, violating the ELC rules can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

