Advertisement

Two inmates who walked away from transitional housing in custody, one turned himself in to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office

Three offenders walk away from transitional housing locations, two back in custody
Three offenders walk away from transitional housing locations, two back in custody(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities captured two offenders participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) and who walked away from their transitional housing.

According to the Department of Public Safety, officers from the Department of Pubic Safety’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit (SOIU) captured Delbert K. Furman, 67, Thursday, Oct. 8. Furman had been serving a sentence for Felony Breaking & Entering. He is currently in Central Prison.

They say, Thomas Watson, 53 turned himself in at the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 8. He was serving a sentence for Felony Breaking & Entering and had a projected release date of April 28, 2021. He is currently in the Lenoir County Jail.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. According to the terms, violating the ELC rules can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family members worry after Greene Correctional COVID-19 death

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
After an inmate died from COVID-19 at Greene Correctional Institution, some family members here in the East are now worried about their loved ones who are also behind bars at that facility.

News

Agritourism farms take precautions during fall season and COVID pandemic

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Agritourism farms take precautions during fall season and COVID pandemic

News

Beaufort Firemen’s Association coordinating hurricane relief effort for Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Beaufort Firemen’s Association is holding a hurricane relief drive for Louisiana.

News

Pender Correctional Institution has 64 active COVID cases, among highest of state prisons

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pender Correctional Institution has 64 active COVID cases, among highest of state prisons

Latest News

News

Early College High Schools begin Plan B learning this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
For the leaders at the Early College High School in New Bern, it’s been refreshing to see their students in person again.

Hurricane

Delta back to a major, category 3 hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Hurricane Delta will bring rainfall, winds and storm surge to the Gulf Coast on Friday

News

NC MedAssist providing free over-the-counter medicine in Elizabeth City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
NC MedAssist is partnering with Sentara to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication.

News

Trenton opens fire department after old building was flooded out by Florence

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trenton has a brand-new volunteer fire department after the old building, nearly 65 years-old, was wiped out during historic Trent River flooding associated with Hurricane Florence.

News

USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue campaign violation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue campaign violation

News

Winterville murals promoting equality now complete in Hillcrest Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two new murals promoting equality in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park are complete.