Survey is last chance to comment on draft transportation plan

(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A survey that launched Friday is the last chance for the public to comment on draft recommendations that will be used to finalize the state’s 30-year transportation plan.

The N.C. Department of Transportation received feedback about the future of transportation over the past two years through three surveys and an interactive map.

This input helped developed draft recommendations for NC Moves 2050 – the state’s long-range transportation plan.

From now through Nov. 9, residents can participate in an online survey and leave comments on these draft recommendations.

You can find the survey and more information about the NC Moves 2050 Plan at ncmoves.gov.

