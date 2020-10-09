Saving Graces: Asher, Spice, Gingersnap, and Autumn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are four beautiful kittens in need of a home!

Asher, Spice, Gingersnap, and Autumn are with Saving Graces 4 Felines and all in need of new homes. Volunteers say they are very playful and love to cuddle.

If you are looking to give your future pet a friend, volunteers say they can easily be adopted together. All four will be available in four weeks.

If you are interested, you can apply now and volunteers will meet you at PetSmart by appointment. All of the cats and kittens can be seen online.

