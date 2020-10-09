Advertisement

Residents use portable toilets as sewer system backs up

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOYOCK, N.C. (AP) - Residents of nearly 200 homes in an affluent eastern North Carolina neighborhood have been forced to use portable bathrooms after the sewer system backed up.

The Virginia-Pilot reported Thursday that problems are occurring at the Eagle Creek subdivision in Moyock. Eagle Creek resident James Hutson told the newspaper that it’s an "insult'' to live in a $300,000 home and have to use an outdoor portable bathroom.

Currituck County said in a news release that repairs are underway, but the sewer system is privately owned.

The system’s vacuum pumps are malfunctioning. And wastewater has backed up in at least 183 homes.

