Residents use portable toilets as sewer system backs up

MOYOCK, N.C. (AP) - Residents of nearly 200 homes in an affluent eastern North Carolina neighborhood have been forced to use portable bathrooms after the sewer system backed up.

The Virginia-Pilot reported Thursday that problems are occurring at the Eagle Creek subdivision in Moyock. Eagle Creek resident James Hutson told the newspaper that it’s an "insult'' to live in a $300,000 home and have to use an outdoor portable bathroom.

Currituck County said in a news release that repairs are underway, but the sewer system is privately owned.

The system’s vacuum pumps are malfunctioning. And wastewater has backed up in at least 183 homes.

