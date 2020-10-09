Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico County Animal Control says a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

On October 1st a few raccoons were discovered in the Bayboro area acting sick. Both tested positive for K9 distemper, and negative for rabies.

Then on Wednesday, October 7th a raccoon was found in Maribel on Highway 304 near Lynch’s Beach Road. Animal control says that raccoon is the one that tested positive for rabies.

Animal control says this is a reminder to keep your animals from roaming and ensure that they are current on all their vaccinations, especially rabies.

