Pitt County man charged with murder of toddler

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been charged with killing a 20-month-old toddler.

Pitt County deputies have charged 61-year-old Jerry Merritt with second degree murder and felony child abuse.

Deputies say on Saturday they were called to a home on Bells Fork Road for an unresponsive child.

Brianna Smith was taken to Vidant Medical Center where she later died.

Deputies have not yet released whether there was any family connection between Merritt and the toddler.

Merritt remains in jail on a $2,000,000 secured bond.

