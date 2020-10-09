Advertisement

Pine Knoll Shores announces 16th Annual PKS Halloween Party plans with covid-19 changes

Halloween Trick-or-Treating
Halloween Trick-or-Treating(Pxhere/MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Pine Knoll Shores has announced changes to the 16th Annual PKS Halloween party due to covid-19.

This year Trick-or-Treaters and parents will not take part in a potluck or go door to door. Instead candy givers will set up along the designated route in a car, golf cart or another type of set up on the side of the road for Trick-or-Treaters.

The route will span from Brock Basin, up Mimosa Boulevard and around Loblolly.

Town officials ask those passing out candy only offer store-bought, prepackaged treats. They also ask for candy givers to spread out along the route to allow for distance between groups.

If you do not feel comfortable passing out treats but want to participate, officials say you can leave the treats unattended prior to the beginning of Trick-or-Treating.

Trick-or-Treating begins at 5:30 p.m.

Officials remind residents to bring wagons, strollers, bikes and/or your walking shoes for the event.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Third annual Healing Vets Weekend going virtual

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
The third annual Healing Vets Weekend is going virtual.

News

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC wins national honor

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, serving 34 counties, has been named Food Bank of the Year for 2020, by Feeding America, a national association of more than 200 food banks.

ECU

ECU Alumni Association’s Purple Gold Golf Open to tee off Oct. 16

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Purple Gold Golf Open will be held at the Ironwood Golf & Country Club in Greenville.

News

C.H.E.W. of Onslow County kicks off new, unusual school year with its first packout

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Children Eating Healthy on Weekends, or C.H.E.W., of Onslow County is kicking off the new school year . The program, overseen by United Way of Onslow County, provides meals to students while they’re not in school.

Latest News

Community

NCEL 7-27-2020

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:54 AM EDT
WITN News At 11pm

Coronavirus

Watch ‘Full Court Press: The COVID Crisis’ Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Bobula
Watch ‘Full Court Press: The COVID Crisis’ Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN

State

Things to know before visiting NC Zoo

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tori Poole
The North Carolina Zoo has reopened after closing for nearly three months due to the pandemic. Debbie Fuchs, the Zoo's Public Information Officer, said there have been many changes including time ticketing. Visitors will need to go online to purchase a ticket for a specific time. Fuchs said this is to ensure shorter lines into the zoo and better social distancing.

Community

Officials: Water rescues increase in Surf City

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Surf City water rescue officials say there have been at least 50 rescues in the last two weeks.

Community

Fountain in Jacksonville lights up blue for first responders

Updated: Apr. 15, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT
The city says it's their way of honoring first responders who are fighting on the front lines of this pandemic.

Community

No-Show Stone Soup online fundraiser benefits local food pantry

Updated: Mar. 31, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
Organizers re-branded the event as the No-Show Stone Soup fundraiser to benefit St. Paul's Episcopal Church Community Food Pantry during the coronavirus pandemic.