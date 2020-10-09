Pine Knoll Shores announces 16th Annual PKS Halloween Party plans with covid-19 changes

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Pine Knoll Shores has announced changes to the 16th Annual PKS Halloween party due to covid-19.

This year Trick-or-Treaters and parents will not take part in a potluck or go door to door. Instead candy givers will set up along the designated route in a car, golf cart or another type of set up on the side of the road for Trick-or-Treaters.

The route will span from Brock Basin, up Mimosa Boulevard and around Loblolly.

Town officials ask those passing out candy only offer store-bought, prepackaged treats. They also ask for candy givers to spread out along the route to allow for distance between groups.

If you do not feel comfortable passing out treats but want to participate, officials say you can leave the treats unattended prior to the beginning of Trick-or-Treating.

Trick-or-Treating begins at 5:30 p.m.

Officials remind residents to bring wagons, strollers, bikes and/or your walking shoes for the event.

