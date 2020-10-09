Phillip’s Forecast: Variably cloudy and comfortable Friday

Friday

Some clouds have returned today as high and mid level moisture from Delta moves over the east coast. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s. No rain is in the forecast despite the increase in clouds. Overnight lows will only cool to low 60s under the thickening blanket of clouds. Northeast winds will shift from the southeast late in the day.

The Weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Delta will be tracking well to our west and north late in the weekend into Monday. Mostly cloudy skies and mid to upper 70s Saturday will come with the chance for a few stray showers. The timing on Delta’s heavier rain continues to shift to later in the weekend with the best chances late Sunday into Monday. Highs Sunday will peak in the upper 70s.

Humidity Tracker showing moisture increasing for Sunday afternoon. (Phillip Williams)

Monday & Tuesday

Periods of rain will be likely on Monday as Delta’s remnant low passes by well to our north. Rainfall totals will likely run close to 1″ for most areas before the rain moves out Monday night. Sunshine should return to our skies on Tuesday as drier air moves back in. Highs will likely go from the upper 70s Monday to the low 80s on Tuesday.