Pender Correctional Institution has 64 active COVID cases, among highest of state prisons

Third-highest count of active cases in the state
(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As of October 8, Pender Correctional Institution has the third-highest count of active cases (64) in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The NCDPS spokesperson said the Division of Prisons has implemented dozens of measures to help prevent COVID-19 from entering the prisons and control any infections.

The measures are in place to keep the public, staff, and offenders safe, and the department continues to monitor the guidelines amidst a constantly changing situation.

Department leaders said offenders who test positive are promptly separated from the rest of the offender population and placed in medical isolation to better ensure they didn’t spread the virus.

The housing units where the COVID-19 positive offenders were housed are placed under medical quarantine for close observation and twice-daily temperature checks.

Any offender who subsequently shows symptoms of the virus is moved into medical isolation and tested for COVID-19.

Each prison has medical protocols in place in the event an offender needs advanced medical care.

Adding, all housing units at the prisons are cohorted, kept in groups, to prevent the mixing of offenders in one housing unit from those in other housing units. These “cohorted” housing units go to chow together, to recreation time together, to pill call together, etc. This is a precautionary virus-mitigation strategy to better prevent the spread of the virus in a prison.

