Nearly 200 Currituck County residents forced to use outdoor portable bathrooms

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC (AP) - Residents of nearly 200 homes in an affluent eastern North Carolina neighborhood have to use portable bathrooms after the sewer system backed up.

The Virginia-Pilot reported Thursday that problems are occurring at the Eagle Creek subdivision in Moyock. Eagle Creek resident James Hutson said that it’s an “insult” to live in a $300,000 home and have to use a portable outdoor bathroom.

In a news release, Currituck County said that repairs are underway, but the sewer system is privately owned.

The system’s vacuum pumps are malfunctioning and wastewater has backed up in at least 183 homes.

