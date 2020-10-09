Advertisement

NCEL 10-08-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast 10/09/2020

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Delta back to a major, category 3 hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Biden backs Lumbee Tribe’s push for federal recognition

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Sharon Johnson
Family members worry after Greene Correctional COVID-19 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Amber Lake
After an inmate died from COVID-19 at Greene Correctional Institution, some family members here in the East are now worried about their loved ones who are also behind bars at that facility.

Agritourism farms take precautions during fall season and COVID pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
Two inmates who walked away from transitional housing in custody, one turned himself in to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
Beaufort Firemen’s Association coordinating hurricane relief effort for Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
The Beaufort Firemen’s Association is holding a hurricane relief drive for Louisiana.

Pender Correctional Institution has 64 active COVID cases, among highest of state prisons

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
Early College High Schools begin Plan B learning this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
For the leaders at the Early College High School in New Bern, it’s been refreshing to see their students in person again.

NC MedAssist providing free over-the-counter medicine in Elizabeth City

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
NC MedAssist is partnering with Sentara to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication.