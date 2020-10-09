News
NCEL 10-08-20
NCEL 10-08-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
Updated: 22 minutes ago
News
Weather Authority Forecast 10/09/2020
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast 10/09/2020
Hurricane
Delta back to a major, category 3 hurricane
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Phillip Williams
and
Matt Engelbrecht
Hurricane Delta will bring rainfall, winds and storm surge to the Gulf Coast on Friday
News
Biden backs Lumbee Tribe’s push for federal recognition
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Biden backs Lumbee Tribe’s push for federal recognition
News
Family members worry after Greene Correctional COVID-19 death
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Amber Lake
After an inmate died from COVID-19 at Greene Correctional Institution, some family members here in the East are now worried about their loved ones who are also behind bars at that facility.
News
Agritourism farms take precautions during fall season and COVID pandemic
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Agritourism farms take precautions during fall season and COVID pandemic
News
Two inmates who walked away from transitional housing in custody, one turned himself in to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Two prison offenders who walked away from transitional housing in custody, one turned himself in to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office
News
Beaufort Firemen’s Association coordinating hurricane relief effort for Louisiana
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
The Beaufort Firemen’s Association is holding a hurricane relief drive for Louisiana.
News
Pender Correctional Institution has 64 active COVID cases, among highest of state prisons
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Pender Correctional Institution has 64 active COVID cases, among highest of state prisons
News
Early College High Schools begin Plan B learning this week
Updated: 3 hours ago
For the leaders at the Early College High School in New Bern, it’s been refreshing to see their students in person again.
News
NC MedAssist providing free over-the-counter medicine in Elizabeth City
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
NC MedAssist is partnering with Sentara to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication.