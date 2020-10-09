NC MedAssist providing free over-the-counter medicine in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist is partnering with Sentara to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication.

Items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc.

The event will be held on October 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at College of the Albemarle, 1208 N. Road Street Elizabeth City.

It is open to any individual or family needing OTC medications.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. Everyone will receive up to eight OTC medicine items free of charge. No identification is required.

Unlike previous Mobile Free Pharmacy events, this one will be held as a drive-thru service only.

