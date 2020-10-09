Advertisement

NBC Sunday Night Football Grill celebrates local communities with free meals

SNF Grill
SNF Grill(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, W.A. (NBC) - NBC’s Sunday Night Football Grill is in Seattle, Washington this week to give worthy football fans a free taste of game day.

As the Seahawks prepare to host the Minnesota Viking this Sunday, NBC is celebrating local communities by bringing the SNF Grill to cities hosting the Sunday night games.

The SNF Grill offers free meals to first responders and front-line workers to give them a taste of the stadium experience and a visit from the Seahawks mascot, Blitz.

This week the food truck visited Gover Cleveland High School, a local grocery store and St. Anne’s Hospital with a menu featuring official stadium food of CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks and Vikings will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday night on WITN.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WITN Sports Spotlight: Kayla McDuffie

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

WITN Sports Spotlight: Kayla McDuffie

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Billy Weaver
This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on South Central senior volleyball standout Kayla McDuffie!

Sports

Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega’s longest race

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT
|
By JENNA FRYER
Denny Hamlin put himself in position to finally win in the playoffs by hanging at the back to avoid the carnage of the messiest and longest race in Talladega Superspeedway history.

Sports

Bridgewater, Panthers fix red-zone woes, top Cardinals 31-21

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By STEVE REED
Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and the Carolina Panthers solved their red zone woes in a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Latest News

Sports

Jackson shows MVP form to help Ravens beat Washington 31-17

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By DAVID GINSBURG
Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and the Baltimore Ravens, who took control early against Washington in a 31-17 victory Sunday.

Sports

Herbert, Virginia Tech beat Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By AARON BEARD
Chase Brice threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for Duke, off to its worst start in 14 years.

Sports

No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
Sam Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard score to Wallace-Rose Hill's Javonte Williams, in UNC's 26-22 win over Boston College Saturday.

Sports

Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT

Sports

Late TD pass lifts N.C. State past No. 24 Pitt 30-29

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29 on Saturday.

Sports

Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Holton Ahlers was 29-of-50 passing for 242 yards with no scores and three interceptions for ECU (0-2), which rushed for only 50 yards. Tyler Snead made 11 catches for 111 yards.