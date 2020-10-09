NBC Sunday Night Football Grill celebrates local communities with free meals

SEATTLE, W.A. (NBC) - NBC’s Sunday Night Football Grill is in Seattle, Washington this week to give worthy football fans a free taste of game day.

As the Seahawks prepare to host the Minnesota Viking this Sunday, NBC is celebrating local communities by bringing the SNF Grill to cities hosting the Sunday night games.

The SNF Grill offers free meals to first responders and front-line workers to give them a taste of the stadium experience and a visit from the Seahawks mascot, Blitz.

This week the food truck visited Gover Cleveland High School, a local grocery store and St. Anne’s Hospital with a menu featuring official stadium food of CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks and Vikings will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday night on WITN.

