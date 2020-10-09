Man in custody after reported sexual assault in Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in custody after a reported sexual assault near an apartment in Greenville.

ECU Police sent out an alert just before midnight Friday saying the suspect is in custody. Police say they they responded to a report of sexual assault around 10:30 Thursday night in the area of First Street Place Apartments.

Officers say they worked quickly to find the suspect and take him into custody. Neither ECU Police nor Greenville police have released any further information.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.