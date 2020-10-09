Advertisement

Man featured in ‘Tiger King’ series indicted on animal cruelty charges in Virginia

Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, and 13 additional misdemeanor charges.
Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, and 13 additional misdemeanor charges.(WMBF)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring announced animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking indictments against a man featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

Herring says Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and the owner of a roadside zoo in Northern Virginia trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and Antle’s property in South Carolina called Myrtle Beach Safari.

The indictments come after a months-long investigation by Attorney General Herring’s Animal Law Unit.

This investigation included the execution of a search warrant at Antle’s South Carolina property in December 2019 by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency.

Antle has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Keith A. Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County, Virginia, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Additionally, two of Doc Antle’s daughters have also been charged.

Tawny Antle has been charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Tilakum Watterson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Antle, Wilson, and Antle’s daughters were all charged by the Grand Jury of Frederick County.

In November 2019, Attorney General Herring announced that Keith Wilson and his nephew Christian Dall’Acqua had both been indicted on 46 counts of animal cruelty by a grand jury in Frederick County.

A trial date has been set in the Wilson and Dall’Acqua case for June 21-25, 2021.

In August 2019, Attorney General Herring’s Animal Law Unit secured custody of 119 animals that were seized from Wilson’s “roadside zoo” after a judge issued an order finding that Wilson “cruelly treated, neglected, or deprived the animal[s] of adequate care.”

The seized animals included lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and more.

The animals are currently in the care of animal control agencies and exotic and agricultural animal rescue partner organizations.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

Health

+$700k in loans and grants awarded to medical center in Duplin County

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Several hundred thousand dollars in grants are going to a rural medical center for the purchase of mobile medical units.

Crime

Good Samaritan returns robbery suspect to scene of the crime

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Goldsboro police have charged Tyler Jenkins with common law robbery and second degree kidnapping.

National Politics

13 allegedly plotted to kidnap Mich. gov

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
13 men stand accused of a domestic terrorism plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare as Delta nears

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Variably cloudy and comfortable Friday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Clouds increasing for a few days

National Politics

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump’s fitness

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it’s not about President Donald Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.

Hurricane

Hurricane Delta will make landfall in Louisiana late Friday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams, Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
Hurricane Delta will bring rainfall, winds and storm surge to Louisiana on Friday

National

Empire State Building lit up for Lennon’s 80th birthday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The former Beatle was living in Manhattan when a fan gunned him down in 1980 at the age of 40.

National

The U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By DALATOU MAMANE, FRANK JORDANS and VANESSA GERA
While the Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors for the prize, guesses this year focused on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and the World Health Organization.

National

Judge denies motion to extend Florida’s voter registration

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Based on previous trends, the judge noted, perhaps more than 20,000 additional people might have also registered to vote, if they had been able to access the system.