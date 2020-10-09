Jim’s Forecast: Clouds arrive Friday, but no rain yet

Friday

The clear and quiet pattern will come to an end on Friday as influences from Delta make a small impact on the area. The day will start clear before cloud cover increases throughout the day. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s with the humidity climbing in the afternoon and evening. No rain is in the forecast but overnight lows will only cool to low 60s under the blanket of clouds. Winds will shift to the southeast late in the day.

The Weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Delta will be tracking well to our west and north over the weekend. Partly cloudy skies and mid 70s Saturday will come with the chance for a few stray showers toward the end of the day. We’ll likely see a good coverage of scattered showers on Sunday with most areas seeing between a half inch and about 1″ of rainfall by sunrise Monday. Sunday’s temps will reach the upper 70s despite the clouds and showers. A few lingering showers are possible Monday before dry weather takes control Tuesday.