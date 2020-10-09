Jacksonville Police top off National Night Out events with drive-by school parade

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville elementary students got a special visit Friday.

The Jacksonville Police Department topped off its week-long National Night Out celebration with a drive-by school parade.

It featured fire trucks, police cars and one of J.P.D.'s K-9 officers.

National Night Out is typically a large-scale one-night festivity put on by police departments everywhere. This year, the event had to be scaled down and spread out because of the pandemic.

“A lot of other communities decided to cancel their national night out, we still wanted to maintain that contact,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero. “National night out is a celebration of police-community relations, and that’s why we think it’s so important for us to continue that. Even in the midst of the COVID virus.”

This year’s series of events also included a drive-through ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event, a static display of public safety vehicles and another ‘Prayer for Unity’ vigil with the community.

