Hurricane Delta will make landfall in Louisiana late Friday

Hurricane Delta

Category: 3

Maximum Sustained Winds: 115 mph

Central Pressure: 962 mb

Movement: North 13 mph

Hurricane Delta at midday Friday (Phillip Williams)

Hurricane Delta is about to deliver another punch to storm weary Southwestern Louisiana. Major hurricane Laura hit this same region 6 weeks ago and many have yet to recover. Hurricane Delta is likely to be a category 2 storm when it makes landfall this evening. As of midday Friday, Delta is a category 3 storm with max winds of 115 mph. Portions of Louisiana are looking at nearly a foot of rain and 6 to 8 foot storm surge with this hurricane.

Beyond the potential Gulf Coast landfall, Delta will drop to a post tropical low by Sunday morning as its rains begin to impact us here in Eastern N.C. The timing may shift on our potential impacts, but confidence is growing that a half of an inch to an inch or so of rainfall will be possible late this weekend into Monday. Much like previous systems this year, the wind threat will be very low while the rainfall potential will be higher.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.