Good Samaritan returns robbery suspect to scene of the crime

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man apparently asked the wrong person to give him a ride minutes after a nearby grill was robbed.

Goldsboro police have charged Tyler Jenkins with common law robbery and second degree kidnapping.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. Thursday to the A & K Grill on South John Street.

Officers say Jenkins approached a nearby resident asking for a ride away from the city. Knowing that something just happened at the business, the resident instead brought Jenkins back to the scene of the crime where he was promptly arrested.

The 20-year-old remains in jail on a $63,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.