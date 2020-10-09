Goldsboro shooting victim at Vidant Medical Center

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man is at Vidant Medical Center after police said he was shot multiple times this morning.

Police said around 9:30 a.m. Lamonta Holmes was shot while in a vehicle at North William Street and East Ash Street.

After the shooting, Holmes went to a convenience store on West Ash Street where he waited for emergency help.

The 32-year-old man first was sent to UNC Wayne Health Care and then transferred to Vidant where police say his condition is not known.

