Today is the last day to register to vote

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you have not registered to vote, Friday is your last day.

You can still register and vote on the same day if you are participating in early voting, but elections officials say Friday is the last day to register to vote on Election Day. Early voting begins on Oct. 15.

If you want to register and vote on the same day, you will need a North Carolina driver’s license or other government issued photo I.D. and a bill or other document with your address as proof of residency.

Pitt County Board of Elections Director Dave Davis says social distancing will be in order at polling places. He says poll workers will be wearing masks and although masks are not required among voters, it is recommended.

