Advertisement

Family members worry after Greene Correctional COVID-19 death

Inmate dies from COVID-19, family members worry about loved ones behind bars.
Inmate dies from COVID-19, family members worry about loved ones behind bars.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After an inmate died from COVID-19 at Greene Correctional Institution, some family members here in the East are now worried about their loved ones who are also behind bars at that facility.

That death marked the 17th death from the virus in the state prison system and one family member whose brother is in Greene Correctionalplace said she’s now scared for his life.

Greene Correctional Institution has a COVID-19 outbreak with 41 positive cases, currently.

The Communications Officer for North Carolina Department of Public Safety, John Bull, said the prison system has been following safety protocols for the past 6 months.

The prison system says they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.

The prison system says they screen every employee who comes into work and everyone, including offenders, must wear masks, but Bland said that isn’t enough.

She said she wants her brother moved from the facility or sent home to finish his sentence.

The prison system said that employees are able to be tested at no cost.

They also said the faster they know of an inmate who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the faster they can work toward preventing a spread.

The prison system says they have also increased cleaning regimens and any employee with a temperature of 100 or higher is not allowed at work that day.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Agritourism farms take precautions during fall season and COVID pandemic

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Agritourism farms take precautions during fall season and COVID pandemic

News

Two inmates who walked away from transitional housing in custody, one turned himself in to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Two prison offenders who walked away from transitional housing in custody, one turned himself in to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office

News

Beaufort Firemen’s Association coordinating hurricane relief effort for Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Beaufort Firemen’s Association is holding a hurricane relief drive for Louisiana.

News

Pender Correctional Institution has 64 active COVID cases, among highest of state prisons

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pender Correctional Institution has 64 active COVID cases, among highest of state prisons

Latest News

News

Early College High Schools begin Plan B learning this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
For the leaders at the Early College High School in New Bern, it’s been refreshing to see their students in person again.

Hurricane

Delta back to a major, category 3 hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Hurricane Delta will bring rainfall, winds and storm surge to the Gulf Coast on Friday

News

NC MedAssist providing free over-the-counter medicine in Elizabeth City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
NC MedAssist is partnering with Sentara to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication.

News

Trenton opens fire department after old building was flooded out by Florence

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trenton has a brand-new volunteer fire department after the old building, nearly 65 years-old, was wiped out during historic Trent River flooding associated with Hurricane Florence.

News

USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue campaign violation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue campaign violation

News

Winterville murals promoting equality now complete in Hillcrest Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two new murals promoting equality in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park are complete.