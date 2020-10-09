Family members worry after Greene Correctional COVID-19 death

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After an inmate died from COVID-19 at Greene Correctional Institution, some family members here in the East are now worried about their loved ones who are also behind bars at that facility.

That death marked the 17th death from the virus in the state prison system and one family member whose brother is in Greene Correctionalplace said she’s now scared for his life.

“It scares me. A lot of people are dying from this and I don’t want my brother to die. Just because he’s locked up doesn’t make him any less human than we are.”

Greene Correctional Institution has a COVID-19 outbreak with 41 positive cases, currently.

The Communications Officer for North Carolina Department of Public Safety, John Bull, said the prison system has been following safety protocols for the past 6 months.

“Most of these cases are asymptomatic but we take everything very seriously. We have extensive medical protocols in place. Whenever an offender tests positive we immediately remove him or her from the offender population and put him or her in medical isolation. We separate them from the rest of the population. This is to make sure the virus doesn’t spread especially from asymptomatic patients who may not know that they have it and don’t feel any effects.”

The prison system says they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I understand that folks are worried, I think we are all worried in this country. This virus has spread pretty rapidly and often in an uncontained manner. The Division of Prisons is working very hard to prevent this from getting into a prison and contain it within a prison.”

The prison system says they screen every employee who comes into work and everyone, including offenders, must wear masks, but Bland said that isn’t enough.

She said she wants her brother moved from the facility or sent home to finish his sentence.

The prison system said that employees are able to be tested at no cost.

They also said the faster they know of an inmate who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the faster they can work toward preventing a spread.

The prison system says they have also increased cleaning regimens and any employee with a temperature of 100 or higher is not allowed at work that day.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.