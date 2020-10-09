Family members worry after Greene Correctional COVID-19 death
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After an inmate died from COVID-19 at Greene Correctional Institution, some family members here in the East are now worried about their loved ones who are also behind bars at that facility.
That death marked the 17th death from the virus in the state prison system and one family member whose brother is in Greene Correctionalplace said she’s now scared for his life.
Greene Correctional Institution has a COVID-19 outbreak with 41 positive cases, currently.
The Communications Officer for North Carolina Department of Public Safety, John Bull, said the prison system has been following safety protocols for the past 6 months.
The prison system says they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.
The prison system says they screen every employee who comes into work and everyone, including offenders, must wear masks, but Bland said that isn’t enough.
She said she wants her brother moved from the facility or sent home to finish his sentence.
The prison system said that employees are able to be tested at no cost.
They also said the faster they know of an inmate who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the faster they can work toward preventing a spread.
The prison system says they have also increased cleaning regimens and any employee with a temperature of 100 or higher is not allowed at work that day.
