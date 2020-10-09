Advertisement

Elections director reminds voters not to take photos of vote

In NC, photos of voters inside voting enclosure and photos of marked ballots are Class 1 misdemeanors
In North Carolina, it’s illegal to take a picture of your filled-out ballot. That means that, whether at the polls or at home, documenting who you voted for is unlawful.
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On the last day to register for election day voting, it’s a good time to remind ourselves of one of the lesser-discussed voting rules.

In North Carolina, it’s illegal to take a picture of your filled-out ballot. That means that, whether at the polls or at home, documenting who you voted for is unlawful.

Furthermore, almost all photos taken inside a voting enclosure, including selfies, are illegal.

If these pictures are posted on social media, the State Board of Elections may ask you to take them down.

If you refuse, you can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by fines or even jail time.

Meloni Wray is the Craven County Board of Elections director and says there are a variety of ways you can share that you’re voting without breaking any laws.

“People, I think, are glad that they’re voting, and want to show people they’re voting, so there are the right ways to do it and the wrong ways to do it," said Wray.

"Just remind voters to take responsibility: to research their laws, where they live, on elections. It is your right; use it wisely.”

Photos in line at the polling place, at home with your sealed absentee ballot or selfies with your “I voted” sticker are all completely legal.

Early voting in North Carolina begins October 15.

