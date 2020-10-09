Advertisement

Dollar General to launch new store aimed at wealthier shoppers

Popshelf - Dollar General new store
Popshelf - Dollar General new store(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, T.N. (NBC) - Dollar General is launching a new store aimed at wealthier shoppers who appreciate a good deal.

The new concept called “Popshelf” will feature home decor, beauty items, cleaning supplies, party goods and more.

The majority of items for sale will cost $5 or less.

Its first two “Popshelf” stores will open near Nashville in the coming weeks.

Dollar General plans to have about 30 “Popshelf” locations by the end of next year.

