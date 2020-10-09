Delta will cross Louisiana coast late Friday
The storm will likely be a category 2 hurricane at landfall
Hurricane Delta
Category: 3
Maximum Sustained Winds: 120 mph
Central Pressure: 953 mb
Movement: North 12 mph
Delta gradually strengthened and organized on Thursday bringing its status back to a category 3 storm. While landfall won’t occur until late Friday, tropical storm force winds will be possible in the morning along the central Gulf coast. Rain will continue to spread through the area in the afternoon as the eye approaches from the south. Portions of Louisiana are looking at nearly a foot of rain and 6 to 8 foot storm surge with this hurricane.
Beyond the potential Gulf Coast landfall, Delta will drop to a post tropical low by Sunday morning as its rains begin to impact us here in Eastern N.C. The timing may shift on our potential impacts, but confidence is growing that a half of an inch to an inch or so of rainfall will be possible this weekend, primarily Sunday night into Monday. Much like previous systems this year, the wind threat will be very low while the rainfall potential will be higher.
