Delta will cross Louisiana coast late Friday

Hurricane Delta

Category: 3

Maximum Sustained Winds: 120 mph

Central Pressure: 953 mb

Movement: North 12 mph

The storm is expected to cross the western Louisiana coast late Friday. (WITN)

Delta gradually strengthened and organized on Thursday bringing its status back to a category 3 storm. While landfall won’t occur until late Friday, tropical storm force winds will be possible in the morning along the central Gulf coast. Rain will continue to spread through the area in the afternoon as the eye approaches from the south. Portions of Louisiana are looking at nearly a foot of rain and 6 to 8 foot storm surge with this hurricane.

Beyond the potential Gulf Coast landfall, Delta will drop to a post tropical low by Sunday morning as its rains begin to impact us here in Eastern N.C. The timing may shift on our potential impacts, but confidence is growing that a half of an inch to an inch or so of rainfall will be possible this weekend, primarily Sunday night into Monday. Much like previous systems this year, the wind threat will be very low while the rainfall potential will be higher.

