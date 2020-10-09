Advertisement

Delta officially makes landfall in Louisianan

The storm will continue to weaken as it moves inland
By Phillip Williams, Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Hurricane Delta

Category: 2

Maximum Sustained Winds: 100 mph

Central Pressure: 970 mb

Movement: NNE 14 mph

Delta officially made landfall on the Gulf Coast as a category 2 hurricane.
Delta officially made landfall on the Gulf Coast as a category 2 hurricane.(WITN)

Hurricane Delta is about to deliver another punch to storm weary Southwestern Louisiana. Major hurricane Laura hit this same region 6 weeks ago and many have yet to recover. Hurricane Delta is likely to be a category 2 storm when it makes landfall this evening. As of midday Friday, Delta is a category 3 storm with max winds of 115 mph. Portions of Louisiana are looking at nearly a foot of rain and 6 to 8 foot storm surge with this hurricane.

Beyond the potential Gulf Coast landfall, Delta will drop to a post tropical low by Sunday morning as its rains begin to impact us here in Eastern N.C. The timing may shift on our potential impacts, but confidence is growing that a half of an inch to an inch or so of rainfall will be possible late this weekend into Monday. Much like previous systems this year, the wind threat will be very low while the rainfall potential will be higher.

