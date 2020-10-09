COVID-19: Hammocks Beach visitors center closed, ferry service suspended

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Access to a state park here in Eastern Carolina is limited after exposure to COVID-19.

The visitors center at Hammocks Beach State Park is shut down until further notice and there is no ferry service to Bear Island this weekend.

North Carolina State Parks says campers with reservations to the Onslow County state park can find check-in information on the door to the visitors center, and arrangements for transportation to the island will be made when they check-in.

