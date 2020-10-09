Advertisement

Biden backs Lumbee Tribe’s push for federal recognition

Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s bipartisan legislation that grants the Lumbee Tribe full federal recognition was introduced last year.
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Biden for President announced Thursday its support of full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

According to the campaign, Biden has pledged to sign into law Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s bipartisan legislation that grants the Lumbee Tribe full federal recognition. The bill, introduced last year, has not passed the House.

Campaign leaders say the announcement supporting federal recognition coincides with Biden for President’s commitment to Native Americans in Roberson County and builds on the progress made under the Obama-Biden Administration to strengthen the nation-to-nation relationship.

According to The State Tribal Institute, the Eastern Band of Cherokee in western North Carolina is the state’s only federally recognized tribe.

