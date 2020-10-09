Advertisement

Beaufort Firemen’s Association coordinating hurricane relief effort for Louisiana

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort Firemen’s Association is holding a hurricane relief drive for Louisiana.

Hurricane Delta will be the second hurricane to hit the state since August when Hurricane Laura hit.

Captain Sean Cowley, Treasurer of the Beaufort Firemen’s Association says, “We know all too well what it is like to go through a devastating storm. The Beaufort Firemen’s Association wishes to give back and lend a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Delta in the hard-hit areas of Lake Charles, Louisiana.”

The Association is collecting essential items to transport to the Lake Charles area next week and asks that the Carteret County community help with relief efforts.

Water and clothing are not being accepted, but they are looking for chainsaws, cleaning supplies, generators, disinfectant supplies, gas cans, hand sanitizer, oil mix, bug spray, tarps, baby diapers, wipes & supplies, tie-down straps, hygiene products, roofing nails, non-perishable food, pet food & supplies.

Donations may be delivered to the Beaufort Fire Department at 506 Live Oak Street in Beaufort. You’re asked to take items to the back of the building accessed off Pine Street.

Monetary donations may be made through the Beaufort Firemen’s Association’s site at

https://checkout.square.site/buy/Q453MYM7XKQB354EQVDBW213. (Hurricane Delta LouisianaRelief Fund)

Donations will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

