Agritourism farms take precautions during fall season and COVID pandemic

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Many families are looking for outdoor activities such as apple picking, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and other agritourism activities. State agriculture leaders say things will look a little different this year due to COVID-19, but the state’s farms offering agritourism are ready to greet visitors.

“Farms that create educational, recreation and entertainment activities are ideal for families looking for fun,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Farms already offer plenty of room for social distancing in an outdoor setting. This year, farms that have diversified to include agritourism activities are taking additional measures to ensure that everyone has a safe experience on the farm in response to COVID-19.”

Troxler said, for some farms, it means limiting the number of visitors on the farm at one time. One historic tobacco farm turned goat dairy plans to offer private sunset tours of the farm, along with limited-seating farm dinners only.

Also, while they say most apple orchards, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes will not require reservations, visitors will notice changes. Farms will include additional hand washing and hand sanitizer stations, increased signage promoting social distancing, and face masks requirements for certain activities.

The department encourages those who visit local farms to continue to practice recommendations from public health officials. Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth. Wait six feet apart and avoid close contact. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer. Visitors are encouraged to contact farms directly to learn about specific requirements or restrictions for each farm.

