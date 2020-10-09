Person injured after shooting at Rocky Mount Walmart

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting inside Walmart at 1511 Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

Multiple people in two groups, who had previous interactions, were involved in a fight, which police say resulted in a shooting. Police say the investigation is still active, but suspects have been identified. The victim of the shooting is in stable condition and has been transported to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone says at least one person was injured, but he did not have specifics of the injury. Stone says officers are still looking for the shooter.

