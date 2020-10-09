Advertisement

+$700k in loans and grants awarded to medical center in Duplin County

Grant money graphic.
Grant money graphic.(WLUC)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several hundred thousand dollars in grants and loans are going to a rural medical center for the purchase of mobile medical units.

The USDA in a press release says that $706 thousand in loans and grants has been awarded to Goshen Medical Center in Beulaville.

Officials say that the money will help with the purchase of eight mobile medical units to operate in the field and provide services such as screening centers for symptoms, rapid testing, health education, and disease prevention.

“People need access to quality health care in rural North Carolina and these units will help facilitate this,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Robert Hosford in the press release, “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural North Carolina in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

We’ve reached out to representatives with Goshen Medical Center who are gathering some more details for us on the units.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health official says Charlotte beer fest attendees should get tested

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that two coronavirus cases have been connected to the event.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus detected in wastewater at UNC Charlotte

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Under university’s protocol, residents in the hall must remain in the building until they are tested for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Carolina Panthers uses Xenex robot to clean Bank of America Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
A limited number of NFL fans will be allowed into Bank of America Stadium Sunday for the Panthers game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Health

Greenville Health Care Center, Morehead CBOC to offer drive-thru flu shots for veterans

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The shot is available for all veterans register for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment.

Latest News

News

Onslow County Schools confirm COVID-19 cluster at high school

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Clayton Bauman
A COVID-19 cluster has been reported at an Onslow County high school.

Coronavirus

MAKO Medical expands covid-19 testing for professional, collegiate athletes

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Since April, MAKO has provided more than 1.3 million tests.

National

Middle East salon uses snails for skin care treatment

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The salon owner claims the snails produce collagen, remove dead skin and open up pores.

Health

Nurses vote to unionize at Mission Hospital in Asheville

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Citizen-Times reported a ballot count on Thursday morning showed that there were roughly twice as many ``yes'' votes by Mission Hospital nurses than there were votes against forming a union.

News

How common are incorrect COVID-19 test results?

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
According to health leaders, it’s not very common for COVID-19 tests to get mixed up.

Education

Dan Forest pushes for schools to reopen without mask mandate

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
At a Wednesday morning news conference, Dan Forest said he would not mandate masks if he were governor and wants the state to move quickly to Plan A so everyone can have 100% in-person learning.