+$700k in loans and grants awarded to medical center in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several hundred thousand dollars in grants and loans are going to a rural medical center for the purchase of mobile medical units.

The USDA in a press release says that $706 thousand in loans and grants has been awarded to Goshen Medical Center in Beulaville.

Officials say that the money will help with the purchase of eight mobile medical units to operate in the field and provide services such as screening centers for symptoms, rapid testing, health education, and disease prevention.

“People need access to quality health care in rural North Carolina and these units will help facilitate this,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Robert Hosford in the press release, “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural North Carolina in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

We’ve reached out to representatives with Goshen Medical Center who are gathering some more details for us on the units.

