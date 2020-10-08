Advertisement

Winterville murals promoting equality now complete in Hillcrest Park

Murals completed at Hillcrest Park in Winterville
Murals completed at Hillcrest Park in Winterville(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two new murals promoting equality in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park are complete.

One mural is painted across the parking lot and reads, “People Against Racism.”

The other is near the entrance and shows a young black boy holding a bag of skittles and reads, “I just wanna live.”

Pastor Darron Carmon, the founder of People Against Racism, says the mural represents Trayvon Martin, who was leaving a store when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in Florida.

“Well, what this does is draws attention to the subject of racism. Some may not believe it is real or does not exist. Some people may not know its real or believe its real but some of us are impacted by it. Some of us that are impacted by it have to says something about it,” Pastor Carmon said.

Carmon says it took several days to complete the murals.

If you would like to find out more about People Against Racism, you can go to the group’s Facebook group. https://www.facebook.com/People-Against-Racism-100881235078780

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Delta back to a major, category 3 hurricane

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Hurricane Delta will bring rainfall, winds and storm surge to the Gulf Coast on Friday

News

NC MedAssist providing free over-the-counter medicine in Elizabeth City

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
NC MedAssist is partnering with Sentara to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication.

News

USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue campaign violation

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue campaign violation

News

Suddenlink donates iPads to Lenoir & Pitt County Schools

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Suddenlink has donated $50,000 worth of iPads to Lenoir County and Pitt County Schools to increase access to virtual classroom opportunities, connectivity, and online curriculum for students.

News

Early College High Schools begin Plan B learning this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacia Strong
For the first time in months, students at the two Early College High Schools in Craven County went back to school for face to face instruction. The change comes as these schools start their second nine weeks of learning, the Board of Education voted to move to Plan B after starting the school year under Plan C which was fully virtual.

Latest News

News

Sneads Ferry residents brace for hurricane round two in their Louisiana hometown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in practically the same place Hurricane Laura did on the Louisiana coast.

News

Rally for law enforcement in Greenville this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A back the blue rally is taking place this Saturday, October 10th, in Greenville.

National

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Fan
Investigators have accused a New Jersey postal worker of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other types of mail over the course of a one-week period.

News

Trenton opens fire department after old building was flooded out by Florence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
The $2.3 million station was funded by the Golden LEAF Disaster Recovery Act.

News

Lenoir County Schools Superintendent named Regional Superintendent of the Year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Williams has been named the Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2020 -2021 school year by the Southeast Education Alliance.