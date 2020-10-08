Winterville murals promoting equality now complete in Hillcrest Park

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two new murals promoting equality in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park are complete.

One mural is painted across the parking lot and reads, “People Against Racism.”

The other is near the entrance and shows a young black boy holding a bag of skittles and reads, “I just wanna live.”

Pastor Darron Carmon, the founder of People Against Racism, says the mural represents Trayvon Martin, who was leaving a store when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in Florida.

“Well, what this does is draws attention to the subject of racism. Some may not believe it is real or does not exist. Some people may not know its real or believe its real but some of us are impacted by it. Some of us that are impacted by it have to says something about it,” Pastor Carmon said.

Carmon says it took several days to complete the murals.

If you would like to find out more about People Against Racism, you can go to the group’s Facebook group. https://www.facebook.com/People-Against-Racism-100881235078780

